Apple Can Now Update iPhones Inside Sealed Boxes

Apple has developed a new way to update its iPhones to the latest iOS version, even if they never leave the retail box.

While software updates are important for security and new features, automatic updates also feel rather intrusive. What if you’re trying to avoid the latest software release due its its prevalent issues? Like the iOS 17?

Anyway, Apple is clearly quite keen on updating its phones to the latest firmware. The company discontinues support for older iOS versions in a bid to prevent users from reverting to previous updates.

This report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, suggesting that Apple has introduced a system that enables iPhone updates without the need to activate the device while it’s still sealed in its packaging. Apple Stores now utilize a “pad-like device” that employees can use to update a boxed, unopened iPhone.

This advancement allows the company to offer customers up-to-date iPhone models. Employees simply place the sealed iPhone onto the pad, which wirelessly activates the system, performs the update, and then powers off the device.

As intrusive as it is, this method of updating iPhones does ensure that users receive their devices without the bugs and issues that can sometimes accompany initial iOS releases.

As mentioned earlier, iOS 17 experienced its share of problems upon launch, particularly related to overheating on the iPhone 15 Pro. Currently, this new updating method is exclusively available for iPhones, but it may potentially extend to other Apple products. Moreover, the report indicates that customers can benefit from this new system at Apple Stores before the end of 2023.