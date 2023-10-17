Caretaker PM Directs Relief in Prices of Essential Items Following Fuel Price Reduction

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 10:53 am

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to reduce the prices of essential items and services in line with Sunday’s decrease in petroleum prices.

“Consequent to a substantial reduction in fuel prices, I have directed the concerned authorities at Federal and Provincial level to activate a strict price control mechanism,” he tweeted.

“I urge all honorable Chief Ministers to ensure that prices of essential commodities and services are reduced correspondingly. All efforts should be directed towards transferring the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices to the people of Pakistan. Strict implementation be ensured,” he stated.

The interim PM was referring to Sunday’s fuel rates’ surprise which saw a massive reduction in prices of petroleum products following a decline in international oil prices and the prevalent strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Notably, the business community on Monday commended the government’s decision to cut prices of petroleum products by a historic Rs. 40 per liter for petrol.

The new price of petrol is Rs. 283.38 after a cut of Rs. 40 per liter. Similarly, the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs. 303.18 after a cut of Rs. 15 per liter.

ProPK Staff

>