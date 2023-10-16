Federal Govt Employees Likely to Get Option of Early Retirement

The federal government has decided to give an option to government employees for early retirement after 25 years of service.

Sources said that the Finance Division, on the recommendation of the Pay and Pension Commission, has decided that a government employee may opt for early retirement after 25 years of service. However, the employee will be liable to a penalty of 3 percent per year reduction in gross pension with effect from the retiring year till the age of superannuation.

Similarly, the government is also likely to approve recommendations pertaining to the calculation of pension at the time of retirement.

Under the proposed recommendations, any increase in pension shall be granted on the pension calculated at the time of retirement. Each increase shall be maintained as a separate amount until the time the government decides to review and authorize any additional pensionary benefits.

The Commission also recommended that federal government employees shall be entitled to a gross pension based on 70 percent of average pensionable emoluments drawn during the last thirty-six months of service prior to retirement.

Meanwhile, a family pension, after the death or dis-entitlement of the spouse, shall only be admissible to remaining entitled family members for a maximum period of 10 years. Provided that in the case of Shuhada pension, the maximum period for entitled family members will be 20 years after the death or dis-entitlement of a spouse.

Provided further that in case of disabled/special children of a pensioner, the family pension shall remain admissible for the life of such children.

Moreover, the federal government employees shall have the option to commute a maximum of 25 percent of their gross pension at the time of retirement on the terms and conditions prescribed by the federal government.

In an event where a pensioner of the federal government is re-employed/appointed in public service after retirement whether on a regular/contract basis or whatever mode of employment, the pensioner shall have the option to retain either pension or to draw the salary of said employment during the currency of that employment.

In an event where a person becomes entitled to more than one pension, such person shall only be authorized to opt to draw one of the pensions.

It is pertinent to note that the Finance Division notified the Pay and Pension Commission in 2020 and it has submitted its proposals which have been forwarded to the cabinet for approval.