New Winter Timings for Punjab’s District Courts Announced

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 5:33 pm

The Registrar’s Office has notified new working hours for the district courts of Punjab during the winter season.

According to the notification, the revised timings will remain in effect from November 1, 2023, until March 31, 2024.

From Monday to Thursday and Saturday, the courts will operate from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will also be a lunch and prayer break from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

The court working hours will be from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday.

Sessions Judges and other officials have been informed about the revised schedule.

Previously, the Punjab Education Department had also revised the school timings across Lahore due to the chilly weather.

>