New Winter Timings for Punjab’s District Courts Announced

The Registrar’s Office has notified new working hours for the district courts of Punjab during the winter season.

According to the notification, the revised timings will remain in effect from November 1, 2023, until March 31, 2024.

ALSO READ RDA Files FIRs Against Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

From Monday to Thursday and Saturday, the courts will operate from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will also be a lunch and prayer break from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

The court working hours will be from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday.

ALSO READ World Bank Willing to Fully Finance $150 Million Energy Efficiency and Conservation Project

Sessions Judges and other officials have been informed about the revised schedule.

Previously, the Punjab Education Department had also revised the school timings across Lahore due to the chilly weather.