FBR, NADRA Agree to Continue Coordination on Taxation Matters

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 19, 2023 | 11:37 pm

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana held a meeting with National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar at FBR Headquarters on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters about data sharing of eligible taxpayers were discussed. It was agreed to continue coordination on taxation affairs between FBR and NADRA.

The FBR chairman reiterated that the Revenue Division is committed to maximizing tax compliance and promoting tax culture across the country for increased revenue generation.

>