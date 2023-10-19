“Have Not Seen So Many Grown Men Cry in My Life” – Pakistan Football Head Coach

Pakistan’s football head coach, Stephen Constantine, is happy and proud of his team after their historic 1-0 victory in the second leg of the qualifier game against Cambodia on Tuesday at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Stephen expressed his joy in a local short interview, saying that they had waited 75 years for this historic moment.

"I've not seen so many grown men cry in all my life." 🙌 Meet the English football coach who masterminded Pakistan🇵🇰’s first ever World Cup qualifying win. ⚽️ Listen to the full interview with Head Coach @StephenConstan 🔉👇https://t.co/4Lgjn2EDBh pic.twitter.com/u9OfB32iO1 — BBC World Service Sport (@BBCWSSport) October 18, 2023

Stephen said, “We have waited for 75 years for this. It’s an unbelievable atmosphere here. I have not seen so many grown men crying in all my life.”

He added, “I am glad to be part of it, and you know what the good thing is two games we haven’t conceded a goal, so I’ll take that and the three points or the qualification. I am very happy for everyone, like I said the atmosphere here has been unbelievable.”

It should be remembered, that Harun Hamid scored the historic goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute of the match against Cambodia which led the Men in Green to the second round of World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Furthermore, the Pakistan team has made an impressive accomplishment, gaining significant points and rising four positions in the FIFA rankings, currently positioned at 193rd, a noticeable improvement from their previous rank of 197.

Meanwhile, after their historic victory, Pakistan has been placed in Group G of the second qualification round, alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan. The Group G matches are scheduled to commence in November.