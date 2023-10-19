Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

“Have Not Seen So Many Grown Men Cry in My Life” – Pakistan Football Head Coach

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 19, 2023 | 1:10 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s football head coach, Stephen Constantine, is happy and proud of his team after their historic 1-0 victory in the second leg of the qualifier game against Cambodia on Tuesday at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Stephen expressed his joy in a local short interview, saying that they had waited 75 years for this historic moment.

ALSO READ

Stephen said, “We have waited for 75 years for this. It’s an unbelievable atmosphere here. I have not seen so many grown men crying in all my life.”

He added, “I am glad to be part of it, and you know what the good thing is two games we haven’t conceded a goal, so I’ll take that and the three points or the qualification. I am very happy for everyone, like I said the atmosphere here has been unbelievable.”

It should be remembered, that Harun Hamid scored the historic goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute of the match against Cambodia which led the Men in Green to the second round of World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Furthermore, the Pakistan team has made an impressive accomplishment, gaining significant points and rising four positions in the FIFA rankings, currently positioned at 193rd, a noticeable improvement from their previous rank of 197.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, after their historic victory, Pakistan has been placed in Group G of the second qualification round, alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan. The Group G matches are scheduled to commence in November.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>