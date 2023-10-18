Pakistan Jumps Up in Latest FIFA Rankings After Historic Victory Over Cambodia

After a historic win against Cambodia, Pakistan’s national football team has achieved a remarkable feat by moving up four places in the FIFA rankings.

According to details, the FIFA ranking has been updated following the second-leg qualifier game between Pakistan and Cambodia.

Pakistan’s national football team earned valuable points and achieved a remarkable feat by moving up four places in the FIFA rankings, now standing at 193rd, compared to their previous rank of 197.

The much-celebrated match took place at the iconic Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Tuesday. It will be remembered as a turning point in Pakistan’s football history.

Furthermore, the standout moment of the match occurred in the 67th minute when Harun Hamid scored a historic goal for Pakistan, propelling them to victory. Hamid’s goal sent waves of jubilation through the stadium, and the entire nation rejoiced as Pakistan secured their place in the next round of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been drawn into Group G for the second round of the qualifiers, where they will face against Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan.