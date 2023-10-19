Private Airlines Increase Ticket Prices as PIA Faces Fuel Shortage

Private airlines are making the most of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) ongoing crisis regarding flight operations by significantly increasing the fares of domestic flights.

According to reports in the local media, private airlines are charging Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 70,000 for domestic flights. Ticket prices for flights from Karachi to Lahore have been increased up to Rs. 50,000.

ALSO READ New Working Hours Announced for Passport Offices Across Pakistan

Similarly, passengers are being charged between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 61,000 for a one-way flight from Karachi to Islamabad.

Private airlines have jacked up their ticket prices after the national flag carrier failed to resolve its fuel shortage issue. In the last couple of days, PIA canceled nearly 50 flights.

ALSO READ PFF NC Chairman Lauds the Atmosphere During Pakistan-Cambodia Qualifier

However, a PIA spokesperson has claimed that the flight schedule will be back to normal after securing funds for fuel purchase. The funds have been arranged through PIA’s own resources, he added.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience caused due to the delayed and canceled flights.