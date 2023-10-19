New Working Hours Announced for Passport Offices Across Pakistan

Passport offices across the country will operate under a new schedule during the winter as the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGI&P) has announced new timings.

Furthermore, the DGI&P has also notified revised timings for its office in Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to the notification, the DGI&P office will remain open from 08:30 AM to 04:30 PM from Monday to Friday. The employees will have a 30-minute lunch and prayer break from 01:00 PM to 01:30 PM.

On the other hand, regional passport offices, executive passport offices, and service counters will process passport applications and deliver passports between 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM from Monday to Thursday.

However, on Friday, the offices will remain open between 09:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Shortage of Lamination Paper:

Recently, passport offices across the country were hit with a shortage of lamination paper. Due to the inadequate availability of the paper, the backlog of unprinted passports has reached 700,000.

Pakistan is still awaiting the arrival of its lamination paper’s order as the issuance of passports remains suspended for over a week. An official of the DGI&P stated that the lamination paper will be received tomorrow.

He added that the printing of the passports will be carried out on weekends as well to ensure the travel documents are delivered on time.