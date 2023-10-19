PFF NC Chairman Lauds the Atmosphere During Pakistan-Cambodia Qualifier

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik paid a heartfelt tribute to the fervent football fans whose unwavering passion transformed the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Pakistan and Cambodia into an unforgettable and remarkable spectacle.

With over 13,000 enthusiasts in attendance, the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad bore witness to an electrifying clash that captured the hearts of fans from across the nation.

These loyal fans remained completely absorbed in the match, relishing every exciting moment of the football game, from the initial kickoff to the very last seconds.

Haroon Malik remarked, “The atmosphere during the Pakistan vs. Cambodia Qualifiers match felt as if the local fans were relishing a FIFA World Cup showdown on their home turf. Their spirits were sky-high, and their extraordinary love and enthusiasm for the game of football added an unparalleled significance to these historic moments.”

He continued, “Many football aficionados traveled from remote corners of the country to witness their football heroes in action. The result they witnessed, which marked the first-ever victory of the Pakistan football team in World Cup Qualifiers history, will be etched into the annals of Pakistan’s footballing history.

He added, “The jubilation was not limited to the national team and high-ranking government and federation officials; it extended to the exuberant crowd present on this momentous occasion. Undoubtedly, these were the most extraordinary moments in Pakistan’s football history, and we are committed to delivering more such moments of delight to our nation in the future.”

The NC Chairman expressed his deep appreciation with heartfelt thanks to the Government of Pakistan, particularly the IPC Ministry and the Pakistan Sports Board Director General Shoaib Khoso, Sports Minister of Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, and the PFF team for their exceptional dedication and tireless efforts in realizing this historic moment.

Haroon Malik concluded, “All the stakeholders worked tirelessly to meticulously prepare the Jinnah Stadium for hosting this monumental event in Pakistan’s football history, making it a truly historic and unforgettable occasion. I am confident that the same group of professional individuals will make the best efforts for the forthcoming home-leg matches of the World Cup Qualifiers, showcasing Pakistan’s hospitality, deep-rooted love, and passion for football to the visitors and the entire world.”