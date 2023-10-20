Pakistan Concedes Its Highest Ever Total in World Cup History

Australia scored 367-9 in 50 overs, breaking the previous record of 344 runs set by Sri Lanka in Pakistan’s second match in the current World Cup.

Aussies opener David Warner scored a magnificent innings of 163 runs off 124 balls, while Mitchell Marsh scored a brilliant 121 runs in 108 balls.

Both openers took the opening stand to 259 runs before Shaheen Afridi broke the partnership by dismissing Mitchell Marsh. It must be noted that David Warner was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling when Warner was on 10 runs.

Pakistan’s bowling made a great comeback, with the man of the moment being Shaheen Afridi, who took a 5-wicket haul, conceding 54 runs in 10 overs.

Haris Rauf also bowled well in the last spells, taking three crucial wickets. However, he was too expensive, conceding 83 runs in his 8 overs.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts managed to restrict the Aussies to 367 runs, which will be a tough challenge for Pakistan to chase the highest total in a World Cup ever.