Umpires Bending the Rules in Kohli’s Favor Again?

When India required two runs for victory, Kohli, at a score of 97, received a delivery down the leg side from Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, prompting a displeased, irate, and intense glare from the batsman towards the bowler.

While it remains uncertain whether the delivery had any effect on the bowler, Umpire Richard Kettleborough opted not to signal it as a wide ball. Furthermore, replays showed it was a bad call, and Kettleborough wouldn’t be proud of it. He also shook his head when he saw it on the big screen.

According to ICC rules and regulations, a wide will apply to where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run-up. However, this law is ambiguous and uncertain.

"Law 22.1 has been amended so that a Wide will apply to where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position." 2/3 — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) October 19, 2023

Meanwhile, after the next delivery, Nassum bowled a full toss to Kohli, and he easily hit a six to complete his 48th ODI century with 103 runs not out. India won that game comprehensively by 7 wickets. This marked their fourth consecutive victory in this mega event.