Inzamam-ul-Haq Likely to Quit as Pakistan’s Chief Selector

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, might consider stepping down as chief selector due to disagreements with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to sources, Inzamam expressed his dissatisfaction with the selection of Shahid Anwar as the head coach for the U19 men’s team.

A PCB spokesperson stated, “Inzamam happily took part in the selection of the U19 men’s team and the women’s A team. We don’t have any updates about Inzamam being unhappy with the board.”

It has been reported that Inzamam advocated appointing former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf as the head coach of the U19 team.

It should be noted that Inzamam and the PCB have previously encountered difficulties in reaching a mutual agreement, indicating that this is not their first instance of discord, as they have had disagreements in the past.