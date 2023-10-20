World Cup 2023: How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia Match Live Streaming

The Cricket World Cup 2023 has brought exciting matches for cricket fans around the world. Today, the Pakistan team will face Australia in a World Cup game. Pakistani fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting encounter to support the Men in Green.
The Green Shirts won 2 out of 3 games, which included a historic 345-run chase against Sri Lanka, but they were disappointed with their loss against their arch-rivals, India, in the previous game.
Moreover, the Men in Green are hopeful of playing well against the Aussies and regaining their winning momentum for this mega event.
Match Timings
Pakistan vs. Australia Cricket World Cup match will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan Vs. Australia
|20 October 2023
|1:30 PM
|Bengaluru
Live Streaming
You can stay updated on the World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia with our live score coverage, which provides ball-by-ball updates and a live scorecard. The match will be broadcast live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.
The Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup match will be available for live viewing on PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and the Tamasha App for cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan.
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|PTCL SHOQ
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|ARY Zap
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
