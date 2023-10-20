World Cup 2023: How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia Match Live Streaming

The Green Shirts won 2 out of 3 games, which included a historic 345-run chase against Sri Lanka, but they were disappointed with their loss against their arch-rivals, India, in the previous game.

Moreover, the Men in Green are hopeful of playing well against the Aussies and regaining their winning momentum for this mega event.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. Australia Cricket World Cup match will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Australia 20 October 2023 1:30 PM Bengaluru

Live Streaming

You can stay updated on the World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia with our live score coverage, which provides ball-by-ball updates and a live scorecard. The match will be broadcast live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.

The Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup match will be available for live viewing on PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and the Tamasha App for cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Android iOS Web PTCL SHOQ LINK LINK LINK Tapmad LINK LINK LINK ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

