Unstoppable Babar Azam Backs His Teammates to Perform Against Australia

Babar said, “Just apply the same things in the match that you do in the training sessions, don’t need to overthink. I have a hundred percent faith in you.”

The national team players will participate in optional training at Chinnaswamy Stadium today. The Green Shirts will participate in the training session from 05:30 PM to 08:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will face off against the Mighty Australians tomorrow in Bangalore. Babar and his men are hopeful that they will beat the Aussies and regain their winning confidence.