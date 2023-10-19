Unstoppable Babar Azam Backs His Teammates to Perform Against Australia

Pakistan captain, the Unstoppable Babar Azam, motivated his team ahead of the crucial World Cup game against Australia tomorrow. In a conversation with his teammates, skipper Babar Azam expressed his desire for his boys to perform as well as they did in the training session.
Babar said, “Just apply the same things in the match that you do in the training sessions, don’t need to overthink. I have a hundred percent faith in you.”
The national team players will participate in optional training at Chinnaswamy Stadium today. The Green Shirts will participate in the training session from 05:30 PM to 08:30 PM.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will face off against the Mighty Australians tomorrow in Bangalore. Babar and his men are hopeful that they will beat the Aussies and regain their winning confidence.