Islamabad Police Returns 40 Stolen Vehicles to Their Owners

Islamabad Capital Police’s (ICT) Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit’s (AVLU) efforts have reduced car theft in the federal capital.

This was revealed by Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Shakir Hussain Dawar in a press briefing at Police Lines Headquarters. He informed the media about the AVLU’s crackdown against car thieves.

According to Dawar, car theft incidents have declined by 10% compared to last year in Islamabad. He added that the AVLU has apprehended 125 members of two dozen notorious gangs so far.

During the crackdown, 178 stolen vehicles worth Rs. 462.5 million were recovered from their possession. Furthermore, CPO Operation stated that modern surveillance techniques and effective coordination led to the arrest of these criminals.

Additionally, surveillance cameras of the Safe City system were crucial in dismantling highly organized car theft groups, notably the notorious Bilal Sabit Gang. It has reduced car-snatching activities in the city.

During the crackdown, the police recovered vehicles that were stolen from different parts of the country, including KP, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. CPO Operations informed the owners of stolen vehicles that had been recovered during raids and handed their cars to them.