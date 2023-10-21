News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police Returns 40 Stolen Vehicles to Their Owners

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 21, 2023 | 1:09 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Islamabad Capital Police’s (ICT) Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit’s (AVLU) efforts have reduced car theft in the federal capital.

This was revealed by Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Shakir Hussain Dawar in a press briefing at Police Lines Headquarters. He informed the media about the AVLU’s crackdown against car thieves.

According to Dawar, car theft incidents have declined by 10% compared to last year in Islamabad. He added that the AVLU has apprehended 125 members of two dozen notorious gangs so far.

During the crackdown, 178 stolen vehicles worth Rs. 462.5 million were recovered from their possession. Furthermore, CPO Operation stated that modern surveillance techniques and effective coordination led to the arrest of these criminals.

Additionally, surveillance cameras of the Safe City system were crucial in dismantling highly organized car theft groups, notably the notorious Bilal Sabit Gang. It has reduced car-snatching activities in the city.

During the crackdown, the police recovered vehicles that were stolen from different parts of the country, including KP, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. CPO Operations informed the owners of stolen vehicles that had been recovered during raids and handed their cars to them.


lens

Netizens Slam Sarah Silverman for Supporting Cutting Off Electricity/Water Supply to Palestine
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore’s Building Violations: LDA Seals Baskin Robbins, Razes Several Buildings
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>