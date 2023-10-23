Gujranwala Motorway Link Road Will Open on December 25: Chief Minister Punjab

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to expedite work on the Gujranwala motorway link road.

During the inspection of the under-construction two-lane road to link Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, the Chief Minister ordered the concerned officials to open the road by December 25.

Furthermore, he also conducted an aerial inspection of the complete route, from Benazir Chowk to Wahando. Later, during a meeting at the FWO’s camp office, Colonel Imran briefed the CM about the construction work.

He was told that 57% of the construction work on the 15.2 km approach road and 80% of work on the road from Benazir Chowk up to Wahndo Interchange has been completed.

It is worth mentioning that once the project is completed, it will reduce travel time from Gujranwala to Lahore to under 45 minutes.

Moreover, CM Naqvi also visited the Akbar Chowk flyover project in Lahore. He announced that the flyovers will be opened for traffic by mid-November.