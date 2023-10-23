Karachi to Get Traffic Updates Using Large Screens on Main Roads

Karachiites will soon be getting all the traffic-related updates, including traffic congestion and alternative routes, on big screens installed on the city’s roads.

During a visit to the office of the DIG traffic, Sindh police chief Riffat Mukhtar Raja issued orders in this regard. He ordered the installation of 10 surface-mounted device (SMD) screens on main roads across Karachi.

The SMDs will display information about traffic jams, alternative routes, and traffic disruption due to construction work. Addressing the officials during his visit, Riffat Mukhtar Raja spoke about raising awareness about traffic laws among youngsters at educational institutes.

The IG was also given a briefing about the initiatives of the traffic police. He was informed about the installation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras on various roads in the city, including 26 spots at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Furthermore, he added that the traffic police needed a bigger workforce to effectively address traffic issues. The installation of SMDs will help in improving traffic flow on the busiest roads of the city.