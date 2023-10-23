India’s Young Batting Sensation Beats Hashim Amla’s Record in ODIs

India’s emerging young opening batter, Shubman Gill, achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest player to score 2,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill achieved this milestone in his 38th innings, surpassing the renowned South African batsman Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to score 2000 runs in ODI cricket.

ALSO READ Famous British Youtuber Exposes Indian Fans Hatred Against Pakistan

Gill, who made his international debut in 2019, has notched up an impressive record in 38 ODI matches, scoring six centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name. He has also had a remarkable double century in ODIs to his credit, solidifying his vital role within the Indian cricket team in various formats.

It must be noted that Gill made a remarkable comeback in the highly anticipated World Cup match against Pakistan, and he has continued to play ever since, even achieving a half-century against Bangladesh in Pune.

Additionally, Gill, who is currently ranked as the second-best ODI batter, missed India’s first two games of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 due to illness, which unfortunately hindered his chances of improving his rankings, with the top spot currently held by No. 1 batter, the unstoppable Babar Azam.

Meanwhile, Gill was awarded the ICC Player of the Month title for the month of September 2023 earlier this month. He had a remarkable September, displaying his exceptional batting abilities initially in the Asia Cup and later in the three-match ODI series against Australia, where he featured in two games.

Stay updated with everything related to the World Cup 2023 here!