World Cup 2023: Pakistan Finally Hits a Six in Powerplay After 1000+ Deliveries

In ongoing World Cup 2023, Pakistan won the toss and are batting first in the crucial World Cup game against Afghanistan at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Green Shirts opener Abdullah Shafique hit a six of Naveen-ul-Haq’s Bowling in the 4th over of the innings, before smashing Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for another maximum in the 8th over.

It should be noted that this is Pakistan’s first six in the first powerplay after more than 1000 balls this year.

Furthermore, Pakistan has one change as vice-captain Shadab Khan is back in Pakistan playing XI, replacing Mohammad Nawaz. Nawaz was ruled out of action due to a fever.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have a history of thrilling games in the past, and fans of both teams are excited to see them face off again.