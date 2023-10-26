Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

11-Year-Old Pakistani Kid Wins Silver Medal at Qatar Open Taekwondo Championship

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 26, 2023 | 3:46 pm

Syed Abdul Hadi Jafri, who is 11 years old, achieved a silver medal for Pakistan during the 2023 Qatar Open Taekwondo Championship held in Doha.

Hadi, a native of Karachi, faced off against numerous international competitors and secured the second-place silver medal in the 36 kg children’s division, surpassing 20 other players.

It must be noted that his first win was against Saudi Arabia.

Hadi secured his second victory against Qatar and then proceeded to win the quarter-final match against Bahrain. His triumph in the semi-final against Oman propelled him into the final.

In the championship match against Bahrain, he narrowly suffered a defeat by just a 2-point margin.

Hadi received steadfast support from his team manager, Faraz Jafri, his coach, Bilal Mateen, and the Head of Team, Syed Abdul Rehman Shah.

>