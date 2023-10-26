Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Requests Fans to Keep Supporting Cricket Team Despite World Cup Disaster

By PCB | Published Oct 26, 2023 | 3:00 pm

The PCB acknowledges the emotions and sentiments of cricket fans following the three consecutive defeats faced by the national team in the ICC World Cup 2023.

In this demanding setting, the board administration expresses its hope that captain Babar Azam and the entire Pakistan cricket team will continue to receive the ongoing support of the cricketing community and fans.

With four pivotal matches left in the round-robin stage, the PCB remains hopeful that the national team will bounce back, surmount the obstacles, and deliver strong and effective performances in the upcoming fixtures.

The board, in alignment with the perspective of past cricketers, maintains that media scrutiny targeting Captain Babar Azam and team management is an inherent aspect of the sport.

Both Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were afforded autonomy and backing in constructing the ICC World Cup 2023 squad.

Furthermore, In the upcoming period, the board will determine Pakistan cricket’s course of action by evaluating the team’s World Cup performance to ensure it aligns with the nation’s best interests.

Currently, the PCB is urging fans, former players, and stakeholders to unite in support of the team’s efforts to achieve a victorious return in the major event.

    >