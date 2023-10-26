Australian University in Top 250 Global Institutes Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has decided to start awarding its highly esteemed Vice-Chancellor’s Leadership Scholarships to Pakistani students as well.

In a press release, the Pakistan High Commission said that such scholarships have been introduced by an Australian university for Pakistani students for the first time ever.

The launching ceremony of the scholarships was held at the Pakistani High Commission. It was attended by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, President of the UOW, Professor Patricia M. Davidson, and former Australian cricketer and Global Brand Ambassador of the UOW, Adam Gilchrist.

It is important to note that only two Pakistani students will be awarded the scholarships every year. Addressing the ceremony, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed his gratitude towards the UOW’s vice-chancellor for including Pakistani students in the prestigious scholarships.

“This initiative will not only enable our future leaders to develop academically and professionally but also experience diverse Australian culture and build lasting positive relationships with Australia,“ Chaudhri added.

He revealed that more than 27,000 Pakistani students are currently studying in different Australian institutes, with approximately 1,000 of them enrolled in the UOW.

Vice-Chancellor Patricia Davidson and Adam Gilchrist also addressed the ceremony, stating that these scholarships “will empower talented students from Pakistan to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the world.”

UOW is ranked at 162nd place in QS World University Rankings 2024 and at 201-250th place in THE World University Rankings 2024.