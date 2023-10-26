Doping Scandal Hits Athletes From Pakistan Army and WAPDA

The official announcement from the Athletics Federation of Pakistan has confirmed the banning of four athletes.

The federation has imposed a three-year ban on athletes in response to a notification from the Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP).

The ban was enforced after the athletes tested positive for doping, indicating their consumption of banned substances in Lahore.

The athletes were subjected to testing during the National Games, an event in which the Federation chose not to partake. The investigation into this issue was conducted under the supervision of the Pakistan Olympic Association Federation.

Consequently, Uzair Rehman (ARMY), Naeem Akhtar (ARMY), Rabia Ashiq (WAPDA), and Aisha Imran (WAPDA) have been prohibited from taking part in athletic competitions starting from July 20, 2023, until July 19, 2026.

Arooj Kiran, the female sprinter from Pakistan, received a provisional suspension on October 24 after testing positive for banned substances, pending the outcome of her case.

Reports indicate that Arooj’s A sample, which was obtained on September 4 by the Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP), has been forwarded to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Qatar. Highly credible sources have affirmed that the outcome of the test is indeed positive.

Arooj had the opportunity to decide whether she wanted her B sample tested until October 20. When this correspondent approached her for a comment, she declined to provide any response regarding the matter.

It should be noted that urine samples were collected from 33 players before the Pakistan contingent departed for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Moreover, the results of five players, including Arooj and 400-meter specialist Sahib-e-Asra, have been temporarily withheld for retesting due to their doping test outcomes.

Arooj and Sahib-e-Asra initially faced a halt in their plans to depart for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games due to a decision from the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP).

However, to everyone’s surprise, both athletes were eventually given the green light to travel to China and compete in the quadrennial event. The sports authorities are still awaiting the results of Sahib-e-Asra’s doping test.