Here’s When You Can Watch This Year’s Last Lunar Eclipse in Pakistan

The month of October was full of fascinating astronomical events, such as the meteor showers, the New Moon and the annular solar eclipse.

The party for skygazers isn’t over yet as we are about to witness another lunar eclipse on Oct 29. Unlike the ‘ring of fire’, the lunar eclipse will be visible in Pakistan as well.

According to the Met Office, Penumbral Eclipse will begin at 23:02 PKT on 28th October and end at 03:26 PKT on 29th October. Similarly, the partial lunar eclipse will start at 00-35 PKT on October 29 and end at 01:53 PKT on 29th October.

Furthermore, the celestial event will also be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

According to NASA, lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. “When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours.”