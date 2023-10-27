PCB Chairman Meets Sarfaraz Ahmed to Discuss Pakistan Cricket’s Future

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, met with former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in Lahore today.

According to details, Sarfaraz along with Shahnawaz Dahani met with the PCB chairman to discuss the future of domestic cricket and the Pakistan national team.

The Men in Green have been disappointing in the ongoing World Cup 2023, winning two and losing three of their first five games. They are currently playing against South Africa, in a do-or-die encounter of the tournament.

🎥 PCB Chairman Management Committee, Mr Zaka Ashraf met with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shahnawaz Dahani, extending his congratulations to Karachi Whites on winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24. pic.twitter.com/Pb4M5nQZwW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 27, 2023

The meeting occurred following Karachi Whites title win in the Quaid e Azam Trophy on Thursday, where they defeated Faisalabad in the final, under the leadership of Sarfaraz.

Karachi Whites clinched their fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title by defeating Faisalabad at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. They emerged victorious by a margin of 456 runs on the ultimate day of the five-day final, which took place earlier this Thursday.

Faheem Ashraf, the captain of Faisalabad, was the last batsman to be caught off Ghulam Mudassar’s bowling, sparking celebrations for the team under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10 million.

Furthermore, Saim Ayub from Karachi Whites received the Player of the Final match award for his remarkable performance, scoring 203 runs in the first innings and following it up with 109 runs in the second innings.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the winning team and scored 697 runs while recording 28 dismissals, was awarded the title of Player of the Tournament.

The tournament’s top bowler was Khurram Shahzad from Faisalabad, who secured 36 wickets in eight matches, while Ali Shan, also hailing from Faisalabad, was recognized as the best wicket-keeper with 28 catches and one stumping to his name.