World Cup 2023: Pakistan Bundled Out Against South Africa

The 26th match of the World Cup 2023, and the must-win game for Pakistan against South Africa, is happening as the Green Shirts were bundled out with the bat against the Proteas bowlers.

Pakistan won the toss, batted first, and were all out for 270 runs in 46.3 overs.

Opening batters Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq failed to produce a solid opening start as Abdullah just scored 9 runs and Imam 12 runs. Pakistan stuttered at the start with 38-2 in 6.3 overs.

After both openers were dismissed early, skipper Babar Azam contributed 50 runs and effectively led the team alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 31 runs.

When Pakistan was at 141-5, the middle-order batsmen Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan formed a crucial 84-run partnership in the innings, with Saud Shakeel scoring 52 runs and Shadab scoring 43.

After they both got out, Pakistan was not able to stay long on the crease as they were all out for 270 runs in 46.3 overs.

Furthermore, the Proteas’ bowlers did a great job with the ball. Tabraiz Shamsi delivered an excellent performance, taking 4 wickets while conceding 60 runs in 10 overs. Marco Jansen also performed well, securing 3 wickets for 43 runs in 9 overs.

Meanwhile, South Africa needs 271 runs, which should appear to be a comfortable chase for South Africa. Pakistan’s bowling has not been great in this mega event so far, making it a real challenge for the Green Shirts to defend the total.