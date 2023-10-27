Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Update: Shadab Khan Ruled Out of South Africa Match After Concussion

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 27, 2023 | 7:06 pm

Update: Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab.

Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to replace him.

The substitute request was approved by the match referee.

In a crucial must-win game for the Pakistan team against South Africa in a World Cup match, star all-rounder Shadab Khan got injured after fielding to save runs.

Shadab appeared to be in serious trouble, but he eventually left the field without requiring a stretcher.

The incident occurred when South Africa started their chase in the first over of the innings. Iftikhar was bowling the first over, and on the second ball, Shadab was fielding and securing a run when he got injured.

Pakistan batted first but was unable to manage a huge score as they were all out for 270 runs in 46.3 overs. Saud Shakeel and skipper Babar Azam both scored fifty runs, which were crucial in Pakistan’s innings.

The Proteas’ chase has just begun, and they need 271 runs. Pakistan must bowl well to defend the total in this must-win game.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>