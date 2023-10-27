PCB Sends Media Manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi Back Home Midway Through World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team’s media manager, Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi, is being called back to Pakistan, while PCB’s Media Consultant, Umar Farooq Kalson, will urgently travel to India.

According to sources, Umar Kalson is set to take over the position of media manager, stepping in for Iftikhar Nagi for the duration of the World Cup.

Before Umar Kalson assumed his position, news broke today on Thursday in which Sports Journalist, Abdul Majid Bhatti made unwarranted criticisms against the media management of the Pakistan team.

Here is the video:

Charge sheet against Nagi is : 1). He roams around in shorts.

2). Doesn’t give inside news to us.

3). Doesn’t provide players to us for interviews.

4). Sits with Aus/Ind media in press box. Clearly Mafia was against Nagi and now they’ve got Zaka’s puppet as media mgr in India. pic.twitter.com/gr4Imx3TB0 — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) October 26, 2023

Majid Bhatti said, “They added me to a media group on WhatsApp, and I left that group. They just send the playing XI sheet before the toss, but they don’t provide inside news to us.”

He added, ‘They’re just spreading news for their favorite people. If Zaka Ashraf wants proof, I am ready to provide it.”

It should be noted that the PCB issued a statement expressing its support for the squad participating in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India on Thursday.

Green Shirts have faced three consecutive defeats, including a heartbreaking loss against Afghanistan in the previous game of this mega event.

Furthermore, the heartbreaking loss against Afghanistan has left Pakistani cricket fans disappointed and has made it challenging for Babar and his team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Today is the must-win game for the Green Shirts against the Proteas to brighten their chances for the semi-finals. On the other hand, South Africa has been more dominant in this mega event so far. It promises to be a great encounter between these two sides at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

