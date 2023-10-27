Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Vs. South Africa: Toss Update and Playing XI’s

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 27, 2023 | 1:10 pm
Cricket

Multiple changes for both sides!

The 26th match of the World Cup 2023 is set to commence as the Green Shirts are ready to face a crucial must-win game against South Africa in their sixth World Cup game.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The match will be played at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, at 1:30 Pakistan Time.

Let’s analyze the lineups of both teams to anticipate what we can expect in this exciting match.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed
Shadab Khan Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Wasim Jr Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

South Africa’s Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk) Temba Bavuma (c) Rassie van der Dussen Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen David Miller
Marco Jansen Gerald Coetzee Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi Lungi Nigidi

Pakistan made two changes, with Mohammad Nawaz returning to the side. He had suffered from fever in a previous game but is now fit to play, replacing Usama Mir. Mohammad Wasim Jr. is also replacing Hasan Ali, who is currently suffering from a fever and is not able to participate.

Furthermore, there has been no change in the batting department; it remains the same as in the previous game.

On the other side, the Proteas made three changes. Lungi Ngidi did not play in the previous game against Bangladesh but has now returned to the side in place of Kagiso Rabada. Temba Bavuma is back in as Reeza Hendricks misses out while Tabraiz Shamsi has been brought back in instead of Lizaad Williams.

