Amazfit Active and Active Edge Launched Starting At Only $140

Amazfit has introduced two fresh smartwatch styles in their latest offerings, the Amazfit Active and Active Edge.

The Amazfit Active model offers aluminum alloy and stainless steel casing options, including features like GPS tracking and on-device Bluetooth calling. On the other hand, the Active Edge model offers a more robust option, sporting a reinforced polycarbonate shell that’s water-resistant up to 10 ATM, with a focus on activity tracking.

Amazfit Active

The Amazfit Active smartwatch has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels. You can choose between silicone and vegan leather strap options and it is designed to withstand water up to 5 ATM.

You can enable Bluetooth calling from your paired smartphone thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 BLE, along with support for Amazon Alexa and an offline voice assistant that operates directly on the watch.

Zepp OS allows for installing third-party apps and mini-games, accessible via the Zepp App on your mobile device. You can also store music locally on the wearable, though it is limited to 250 MB.

Health monitoring is facilitated through the BioTracker PPG biometric sensor, offering comprehensive support for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels.

In addition, you gain access to Zepp Coach, which provides personalized exercise plans, workout routines, and recovery schedules. The smartwatch also features a built-in GNSS receiver, enabling GPS functionality with compatibility for QZSS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, and GLONASS satellite systems, meaning you can use navigation almost anywhere in the world.

With a 300 mAh battery, the Amazfit Active provides up to 14 days of usage under normal conditions and up to 16 hours with GPS.

Available in a selection of Midnight Black, Petal Pink, and Lavender Purple colors, the Amazfit Active is priced at $150. It can be purchased from Amazfit US and is set to expand its availability to more regions in the near future.

Amazfit Active Edge

The Active Edge, despite its confusing name, is the cheaper model. It has a smaller 1.32-inch TFT LCD with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution. There are four buttons on the sides for easier navigation.

This watch boasts a 10 ATM rating, indicating its suitability for underwater activities, with a capability to withstand dives of up to 100 meters. You have the luxury of choosing from over 100 watch faces, and it offers activity tracking for more than 130 sports, complete with automatic workout recognition.

Connectivity is facilitated via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, and it features the same reliable BioTracker PPG optical sensor and GNSS receiver as found in the Amazfit Active. The device is equipped with a 370 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage, with a lifespan of up to 16 days under normal conditions and 20 hours when utilizing GPS.

The Active Edge watch is presented in attractive color options, including Lava Black, Midnight Pulse, and Mint Green, all priced at $140. It’s currently available for purchase from Amazfit US and will soon be introduced to additional regions.