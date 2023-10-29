FBR Constitutes Special Groups for Restructuring of PRAL

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted special groups of senior tax officials for the restructuring of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) to get rid of over-staffing and cut unnecessary expenditures.

In this connection, the FBR has issued a notification on the constitution of sub-groups for restructuring and revitalization of PRAL.

In pursuance of a consultative meeting held for “Restructuring and Revitalization of PRAL,” it was decided that sub-groups comprising FBR officers shall be constituted who would share proposals for restructuring and revitalization of PRAL.

Two subgroups have been constituted in this regard. The Sub-group I for rationalization/right-sizing of PRAL Human Resources and Sub-group II for restructuring of PRAL’s Expenditure.

Under the terms of the reference (TORs) of the Sub-group-I, it will assess the existing workforce of PRAL and the current workforce structure, including skill sets, roles, and responsibilities, and identify areas where workforce right-sizing is required and give recommendations.

The sub-group will also identify any overstaffing or understaffing issues and assess the alignment of the workforce with the company’s strategic objectives.

The Sub-group (II) has been set up for restructuring PRAL’s expenditure. The TORs of Sub-group (II) included reviewing the revenue and expenditure of the company and assessing their alignment with the company’s strategic objectives and financial stability. The sub-group will also identify expenditures that are not in line with the functions assigned to PRAL.

It will evaluate whether the current pay structure of the employees in various groups is commensurate with their roles and responsibilities.

The sub-group will give recommendations for improvement in the fiscal management of the company to ensure optimal allocation of resources for guaranteeing financial stability.

In addition to the mentioned TORs, both sub-groups shall also recommend changes to be made in the Service Level Agreement (SLA) for the current financial year and the remaining payment of the SLA between PRAL and FBR for the previous year.

Both sub-groups will share recommendations regarding all aspects to the office of Chairman FBR within 15 days of issuance of this notification.