Top 7 Teams in World Cup 2023 to Qualify for Champions Trophy 2025

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 30, 2023 | 12:01 pm

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will feature the top seven teams after the group stage of the current ICC World Cup 2023, with Pakistan as the host nation.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed to popular cricket website, ESPNcricinfo that the qualification scenario for the 2025 Champions Trophy was approved by the ICC. The top seven sides at the end of the World Cup 2023 group stages will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, along with hosts Pakistan.

The qualification criteria for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which depend on the outcomes of the current World Cup, were not known to many cricket boards, including those not taking part in the ongoing tournament.

As a result, prominent cricketing countries such as the West Indies, Ireland, and Zimbabwe, which did not make the cut for this year’s World Cup, will not be part of the Champions Trophy 2025.

It must be noted that Pakistan won the historic Champions Trophy 2017, defeating India in the final, which is unforgettable for Pakistan fans. That tournament was played in England.

Additionally, the defending champions, Pakistan, will secure direct qualification for the ongoing World Cup 2023, irrespective of their performance during the tournament.

This special privilege is granted because Pakistan is hosting the eight-team competition, making its return after an eight-year absence.

>