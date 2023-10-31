Govt Decides to Retain Petrol Prices Despite Getting it for Cheap

The caretaker government has decided to keep the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) unchanged till November 15.

The prices of petrol and HSD will continue to be Rs. 283.38 per liter and Rs. 303.18 per liter, respectively.

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the interim government reduced the price of petrol by Rs. 40 per liter and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs. 15.

However, the government has slashed the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil. The price of kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 3.82 to Rs. 211.03 per liter while the price of light diesel oil has also been reduced by Rs. 3.40 to 184.46 per liter.

To recall, between August 15 and September 15, petrol and high-speed diesel prices rose by Rs. 58.43 and Rs. 55.83 per liter, respectively, to a historic Rs. 331-333 per liter at retail until September 30. Later, due to the PKR’s massive recovery from below 300 to above 278, fuel and diesel rates were slashed by Rs. 52 and Rs. 26 per liter, respectively, on the 1st and 15th of October.