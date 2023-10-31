FBR Surpasses Tax Collection Target for 4th Consecutive Month

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Oct 31, 2023 | 10:33 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved its revenue collection target for the fourth consecutive month with 43% domestic and 37% overall growth.

During the period July to October 2023, FBR has collected Rs. 2,748 billion (2022: 2,159 billion) against the assigned target of Rs. 2,682 billion, thereby exceeding it by Rs. 66 billion.

ALSO READ

FBR has put in tremendous efforts to achieve revenue target for the month of October, 2023. As against Rs. 516 billion collected in the month of October 2022, FBR collected 707 billion during the month of October 2023, according to the statement issued by the FBR.

At the same time, FBR also issued refunds amounting to Rs. 158 billion during the first four months as against Rs. 113 billion refunded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total returns filed up to 31st October 2023 for the tax year 2023 were 2.9 million approximately as against 2.57 million filed in the corresponding period of the previous year showing an increase of 330,000.

ALSO READ

Chairman FBR appreciated the exceptional effort, hard work, professionalism and dedication displayed by FBR officers and officials. FBR is poised and determined to achieve assigned targets for the coming months of the current financial year.

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Sumbul Iqbal Slays in All-Green Ensemble in Dubai
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Takes Decisive Action: Car Showrooms and Commercial Properties Sealed
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>