Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Manchester United Fires Muslim Steward for Supporting Palestine

By Saad Nasir | Published Oct 31, 2023 | 2:45 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Manchester United finds itself embroiled in controversy as it faces backlash for firing a Muslim steward who showed support for Palestine.

The incident began when a dedicated Manchester United fan, who has held a season ticket for 15 years, took to Twitter to report a troubling experience.

ALSO READ

According to the fan, he and others were physically assaulted and forcibly ejected from the stadium by stewards for displaying a Palestinian flag during half-time of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City.

In response to the viral tweet, an anonymous Muslim steward working at the South Stand of Old Trafford offered to assist the fans in displaying a Palestinian flag during the match and even expressed a willingness to accommodate their religious needs, such as providing a space for prayer (Salat) or making wudhu during the game.

However, the solidarity gesture from the Muslim steward was met with an unexpected and seemingly punitive response from the club’s Safety Management Team. The steward received a termination email shortly after his offer to the fans, sparking outrage on Twitter.

ALSO READ

Many on Twitter have voiced their support for the steward, condemning what they perceive as a heavy-handed reaction from the club, and calling for his reinstatement.

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>