Manchester United Fires Muslim Steward for Supporting Palestine

Manchester United finds itself embroiled in controversy as it faces backlash for firing a Muslim steward who showed support for Palestine.

The incident began when a dedicated Manchester United fan, who has held a season ticket for 15 years, took to Twitter to report a troubling experience.

According to the fan, he and others were physically assaulted and forcibly ejected from the stadium by stewards for displaying a Palestinian flag during half-time of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The stewards below gave no reason, no warning, nothing ,just that we had to leave without reason. They then continued to assault us while feeling empowered by the presence of @gmpolice , this club is failing on many levels, but this is beyond low, every week we have flags (2/3) pic.twitter.com/nxXSi02RLS — Laher (@laher11) October 29, 2023

In response to the viral tweet, an anonymous Muslim steward working at the South Stand of Old Trafford offered to assist the fans in displaying a Palestinian flag during the match and even expressed a willingness to accommodate their religious needs, such as providing a space for prayer (Salat) or making wudhu during the game.

Same goes for salah, if you need to pray or make wudhu, let me know and I'll help inshaAllah. — Ismail (@_i5mail) October 29, 2023

However, the solidarity gesture from the Muslim steward was met with an unexpected and seemingly punitive response from the club’s Safety Management Team. The steward received a termination email shortly after his offer to the fans, sparking outrage on Twitter.

Many on Twitter have voiced their support for the steward, condemning what they perceive as a heavy-handed reaction from the club, and calling for his reinstatement.