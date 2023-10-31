Lionel Messi Claims Historic 8th Ballon d’Or

Messi paid tribute to the memory of the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona by dedicating the trophy, as Maradona would have turned 63 years old on Monday.

Furthermore, Messi won the “Ballon d’Or” award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021, and he’s the only player to win it in three different decades. He’s also the only player to win four consecutive “Ballon d’Or” awards.

It should be noted that Argentina emerged as the champions of the FIFA World Cup in 2022, with Lionel Messi leading the team to victory.

Lionel Messi not only clinched the FIFA World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament award but also delivered an impressive performance in the 2022-23 season, recording 32 goals and 25 assists.

Meanwhile, Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is currently ranked second in the list of “Ballon d’Or” award winners, having secured this prestigious award five times.