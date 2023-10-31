OxfordAQA – Academically Rigorous UK Curriculum Exams, Launched in Pakistan

Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP) has introduced OxfordAQA examinations in Pakistan. OxfordAQA is a partnership between Oxford University Press (a department of the University of Oxford) and AQA, by far the UK’s largest provider of GCSEs and A-levels.

Benchmarked to UK standards, OxfordAQA examinations only ever test subject ability, using accessible language and internationally relevant contexts. The qualifications focus on the higher order critical thinking skills proven to equip students for future success on their educational journey and beyond.

The introduction of this examination board will bring world-class curriculum and assessment standards to Pakistan, offering students and educators access to internationally recognized qualifications.

First teaching is scheduled to commence from September 2024.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press Pakistan, shared his thoughts at the availability of rigorous British Curriculum examinations in Pakistan. “We are driven by a desire to bring out the very best in every student. OxfordAQA examinations are growing rapidly around the world, and we are now making them available for Pakistani learners. We are here to support students and educators in Pakistan and are confident that these examinations will open a world of possibility for them.”