Zong 4G Launches E-Sports Platform ‘Zong Engage’ for Ultimate Gamer Entertainment

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading digital network, staying true to its brand promise of “Let’s Get Digital,” launches its first-ever E-sports platform, “Zong Engage” to elevate the gaming experience of the country’s youth. With the launch of Zong Engage, all gaming enthusiasts can subscribe to the service, participate in exciting online gaming tournaments, and win prizes.

Zong 4G recognizes the exponentially increasing popularity of mobile gaming amongst the youth, which is why Zong Engage caters to all customers’ gaming needs. Subscribers will gain access to epic gaming competitions for popular games such as PUBG, FreeFire, FIFA Mobile, Need for Speed No Limits, and Asphalt at an unbeatable cost of just Rs. 6 + tax daily!

Alternatively, they can subscribe to the weekly offer at Rs. 40+Tax or the monthly offer at Rs. 150 + Tax. Users can subscribe to the platform’s deals using the My Zong App or by visiting the Zong website.

Once subscribed, Zong Engage will be ready to offer hundreds of games ranging from leisure games for free users to premium games for paid subscribers. Moreover, the eSports tournaments offer prizes for PUBG and Free Fire where only subscribed users can compete.

The Official Spokesperson for Zong 4G, while expressing their excitement for the launch said: “We are thrilled to announce Zong Engage. Pakistan has an undiscovered pool of extraordinary talent in e-gaming. Therefore, Zong 4G in an effort to increase recognition for the ‘sport,’ has introduced ‘Engage’. It will serve as an electrifying platform for the youth of the country and testifies to Zong’s position as the foremost 4G provider for Gen Z and leading digital enabler of Pakistan.”

Zong Engage steers the gamers of Pakistan into a new era of connectivity and embodies Zong’s commitment to pioneering innovation.