E-Challan System Restored in Lahore After a Year

After a year-long gap, the e-challan system has been successfully restored in Lahore. Following the relaunch, authorities have initiated action against the e-challan defaulting vehicles.

Violations such as disregarding traffic signals, lane boundaries, stop lines, and overspeeding will result in the issuance of an e-challan

Furthermore, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA) cameras will monitor individuals violating one-way traffic as well the smoke-emitting vehicles.

It should be noted that the authorities had started working on resuming the digital fine system in September. The traffic police had switched back to manual fines after over 30% of PSCA’s cameras in the city malfunctioned.

Earlier in June, the Punjab government reached an agreement with a Chinese company to restore these cameras. Last month, the Punjab Transport Department (PTD) also announced to digitize traffic fines in the province.