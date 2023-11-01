Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Latif in Awe of Abdullah Shafique’s Batting

The emerging Pakistani opener, Abdullah Shafique, has been in phenomenal form with the bat during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, as two former Pakistan captains, Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Latif, have lauded Abdullah for his performance.

During an appearance on a local sports show, Mohammad Hafeez praised Abdullah, stating that he has the potential to set records for Pakistan in the future.

Hafeez said, “I have never seen a stylish batter with such a beautiful technique like Abdullah Shafique in my career. He can make the records for Pakistan in the future.”

Rashid Latif also applauded Abdullah’s batting talent and skills.

Rashid said, “Abdullah Shafique is an outstanding batter and has every ability to be included among the best batters of the world in the near future.”

Abdullah has amassed a total of 332 runs across six innings, including a century and three fifties. On Tuesday, he delivered an impressive performance by scoring 68 runs from 69 balls against Bangladesh. This innings included nine fours and two sixes.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman provided the ideal foundation for the Men in Green to secure a victory against Bangladesh, as they forged a 128-run opening partnership while chasing a target of 205 runs.

Furthermore, Fakhar Zaman returned to the team’s lineup after missing five matches, and he certainly capitalized on the opportunity by scoring 81 runs from 74 deliveries, which included three boundaries and seven sixes.

Meanwhile, in order to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the World Cup 2023 semifinals, the Green Shirts must secure victories in their two upcoming matches against New Zealand on October 4 and England on October 12.