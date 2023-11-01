Sybrid Wins P@sha Award 2023 for Best in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Setting the Bar of Innovation High

Sybrid has been honored with the prestigious P@sha Award 2023 for its outstanding contribution to the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) through its AudioSense® product that evaluates audio data from multiple aspects and helps in making informed decisions. This recognition highlights Sybrid’s unwavering commitment and futuristic approach to innovation and excellence in developing state-of-the-art AI technologies.

Ather Imran, CEO of Sybrid, expressed his excitement upon receiving this prestigious award. He stated: “Winning the P@sha Award for our work in artificial intelligence is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Sybrid, propelling us into the next phase of our company, which is centered around further advancements in the field of AI. We are committed to leveraging this recognition as a catalyst for even greater innovation and impact in the industry.”

AudioSense® at its core is an Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) system designed to accurately transcribe audio input into a text-based output that can further be processed to get meaningful insights. The feature that sets AudioSense® apart from conventional ASRs is its capability of offering specialized support for Urdu language, which is easily customizable on clients’or customers’ data.

The P@sha Awards are widely regarded as a symbol of excellence within the technology industry. Sybrid has a consistent presence in the P@SHA ICT Awards and has won over 20 awards in the past 5 years.

To book a demo for AudioSense®, reach out to us at [email protected].