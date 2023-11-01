World Cup 2023: South Africa Vs. New Zealand Playing XI’s and Toss Update

The 32nd match of the 2023 World Cup is set to light up the tournament, with South Africa and New Zealand facing off against each other.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. The match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune, India, at 1:30 Pakistan Time.

Pakistani fans are hopeful that a victory for the Proteas can improve Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Let’s analyze the team compositions to make predictions about what we can expect in this exciting game.

South Africa’s Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk) Temba Bavuma (c) Rassie van der Dussen Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen David Miller Marco Jansen Keshav Maharaj Kagiso Rabada Gerald Coetzee Lungi Nigidi

New Zealand Playing XI:

Devon Conway Will Young Rachin Ravindra Daryl Mitchell Tom Latham (c & wk) Glenn Phillips James Neesham Mitchell Santner Matt Henry Tim Southee Trent Boult

South Africa made one change as their premier pace bowler Kagiso Rabada returns to the side, replacing Tabraiz Shamsi. Rabada was not fully fit in their previous encounter against Pakistan.

The rest of the Proteas team remains the same, with their destructive batting lineup unchanged, and there have been no significant changes in the spin department.

Similarly, New Zealand also made one change as they brought in experienced pacer Tim Southee for the injured Lockie Ferguson.

