How to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Live Streaming: World Cup 2023

The World Cup 2023 is gearing up for an exciting and thrilling encounter as two dominant sides in this mega event, South Africa and New Zealand, are set to face each other today. This game holds significant importance for the Pakistan team, as a victory for South Africa today would increase Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals.
In the previous game against Pakistan, South Africa narrowly secured victory by just one wicket, making it one of the most thrilling encounters in this World Cup. South Africa has played six matches with 10 points thus far, with five wins, and their only defeat came against the Netherlands. They currently hold the second position on the points table.
Similarly, New Zealand played six matches, suffered two losses, and accumulated a total of 8 points. They currently hold the third position in the points table. Their defeats came at the hands of the host team, India, and Australia. In their recent encounter with Australia, they narrowly lost by just 5 runs while attempting to chase a mammoth total of 389 runs.
In the last two World Cups, South Africa and New Zealand engaged in exhilarating and captivating matches. The 2015 World Cup, in particular, witnessed a nail-biting contest where New Zealand emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter. They needed just 5 runs from 3 balls, and it was Grant Elliot who delivered the winning blow with a six off Dale Steyn. This heartbreaking moment left the Proteas emotionally devastated and disappointed.
Match Timings
South Africa vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|South Africa Vs. New Zealand
|01 November 2023
|1:30 PM
|Pune
Live Streaming
Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of South Africa Vs. New Zealand here.
Check out the World Cup 2023 live stream here
Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan have the opportunity to watch the live coverage of the World Cup game featuring South Africa versus New Zealand on various platforms, including PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and the Tamasha App.
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|PTCL SHOQ
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|ARY Zap
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
