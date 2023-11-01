How to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Live Streaming: World Cup 2023

The World Cup 2023 is gearing up for an exciting and thrilling encounter as two dominant sides in this mega event, South Africa and New Zealand, are set to face each other today. This game holds significant importance for the Pakistan team, as a victory for South Africa today would increase Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

In the previous game against Pakistan, South Africa narrowly secured victory by just one wicket, making it one of the most thrilling encounters in this World Cup. South Africa has played six matches with 10 points thus far, with five wins, and their only defeat came against the Netherlands. They currently hold the second position on the points table.

Similarly, New Zealand played six matches, suffered two losses, and accumulated a total of 8 points. They currently hold the third position in the points table. Their defeats came at the hands of the host team, India, and Australia. In their recent encounter with Australia, they narrowly lost by just 5 runs while attempting to chase a mammoth total of 389 runs.

In the last two World Cups, South Africa and New Zealand engaged in exhilarating and captivating matches. The 2015 World Cup, in particular, witnessed a nail-biting contest where New Zealand emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter. They needed just 5 runs from 3 balls, and it was Grant Elliot who delivered the winning blow with a six off Dale Steyn. This heartbreaking moment left the Proteas emotionally devastated and disappointed.

Match Timings

South Africa vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Fixture Date Time Venue South Africa Vs. New Zealand 01 November 2023 1:30 PM Pune

Live Streaming

Stay updated on the World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand by following our live score coverage, which offers real-time scores and ball-by-ball updates. You can also catch the live broadcast of the game on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.

