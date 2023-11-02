BCCI Announces Fireworks Ban at ICC World Cup Matches in Mumbai and New Delhi

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced on Wednesday that fireworks will not be allowed at the ongoing ICC World Cup matches in Mumbai and New Delhi due to dangerous levels of pollution.

Concerns about air quality in the commercial capital of India forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India to take action.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement, “BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC, and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level.”

Jay Shah said, “The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.”

He added, “While we strive to host the World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

The air quality in Mumbai, as per India’s National Air Quality Index, was categorized as “poor” at 18:30 local time when the team commenced their training. The concentration of pollutants in Mumbai exceeded the World Health Organization’s recommended limit by four times.

It should be noted that the host India is currently playing against Sri Lanka at Mum­bai’s Wankhede Stadium.

India and Sri Lanka were the finalists in the 2011 World Cup, which India won at the same venue, securing their second World Cup victory.

