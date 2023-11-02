Dates Announced for Faheem Ashraf’s Wedding in November

Pakistani cricketer Faheem Ashraf is set to tie the knot this month. The wedding festivities are set to commence with a mehndi ceremony on November 23, followed by barat on November 25 in Narowal, while the walima ceremony will take place in Phulnagar on November 26.

After Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf will become the fifth Pakistani cricketer to get hitched this year. The news of his wedding had generated considerable excitement among his fans and well-wishers.

ALSO READ South Africa Sets New Six-Hitting Record at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The talented all-rounder, who was left out of Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup squad, had reportedly got engaged earlier this year in August with many of his teammates congratulating him, including Shadab Khan.

ALSO READ New Zealand Fly in Tall Fast Bowler for World Cup Match Against Pakistan

Faheem Ashraf’s wedding is expected to be a memorable occasion, marked by joy, festivity, and the presence of friends and family. The all-rounder’s wedding will take place after the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. His teammates, including Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and others are expected to join in the wedding festivities.