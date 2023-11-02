New Zealand Fly in Tall Fast Bowler for World Cup Match Against Pakistan

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been called into the New Zealand World Cup squad in India as backup.

Jamieson, who was previously with the squad as cover for Tim Southee, will arrive in Bengaluru late on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game against Pakistan.

With Matt Henry awaiting scan results on his right hamstring and Lockie Ferguson continuing to recover from his Achilles injury, coach Gary Stead said there is no option but to bring in a replacement.

Gary Stead said, “The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday.”

“Matt’s been a world-class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today. Jamieson was well prepared to return to India,” he added.

Stead informed, “Kyle’s on his way over as we speak, and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to be available for Saturday’s game. Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match, so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

The Black Caps relocate to Bengaluru later today.