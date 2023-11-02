The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that February 11, 2023 has been set as the date for the general elections in the country.
ECP Announces the Exact Date for General Elections in Pakistan
By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 2, 2023 | 1:43 pm
