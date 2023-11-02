New York Wants to Become Sister State With Punjab and Sindh

Deputy Speaker of the State of New York, Phil Ramos, is scheduled to embark on a visit to Pakistan this week with a significant agenda in mind.

The central focus of his visit is to explore the potential for establishing a sister-state relationship between New York and the Pakistani provinces of Sindh and Punjab. Such a partnership aims to foster collaboration between these regions across multiple sectors, including agriculture, education, healthcare, trade, and culture.

Additionally, Ramos aims to address an issue faced by Pakistani Americans residing in the United States concerning their access to medical insurance in Pakistan. Currently, these individuals are required to cover medical expenses out of their own pockets when seeking treatment in Pakistan, despite already paying substantial premiums for health insurance in the United States.

By resolving this matter, both countries stand to benefit financially. For the United States, it would alleviate the strain on overburdened and understaffed hospitals. American insurance companies would also benefit by paying reduced amounts to their policyholders, as medical treatments and medicines are comparatively more cost-effective in Pakistan.

Private Pakistani hospitals would gain an additional revenue stream, as Pakistani Americans often return to the United States to avoid paying for medical treatment in Pakistan, having already invested in health insurance.

This initiative is poised to be a welcome relief for elderly individuals, retirees, and those with special needs who wish to spend more time with their families in Pakistan but are deterred by the prospect of high medical bills.

Phil Ramos, who originates from New York, home to a sizable population of nearly one hundred thousand Pakistani Americans, conceptualized the idea of providing medical insurance in Pakistan. With the welfare of his constituents in mind, Ramos is taking steps to benefit all Pakistani-American families by addressing this issue during his visit.