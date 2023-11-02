Egg Prices in Pakistan Reach Record High Rates

The average price of a dozen eggs in Pakistan has surged by more than Rs. 74 per dozen in the past year, according to official documents seen by ProPakistani.

Documents revealed the average cost of a dozen eggs nationwide has reached a historical high of Rs. 314.59, a significant jump from the previous year’s price of Rs. 240.80 per dozen.

The situation worsened in October, with the price of eggs per dozen surging by over Rs. 14. In some major cities like Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, the cost of eggs has reached an alarming Rs. 322 per dozen, according to documents.

Gujranwala stands out as the city with the most expensive eggs, where residents are shelling out an average of Rs. 322.16 per dozen. Karachi closely follows at Rs. 321.64, while Rawalpindi is not far behind at Rs. 321.34 per dozen. Quetta is also suffering from high prices, with the average cost of a dozen eggs standing at Rs. 321.7.

This sudden and significant rise in egg prices has left many families struggling to afford this essential protein source, raising concerns about food security and affordability.